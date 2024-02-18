Happy Birthday Sheahan’s Pharmacy!

There was much to celebrate at Sheahan’s Pharmacy on February 1st, 30 years to the day they first opened their doors.

Opened by Paul, and his father Donal, they have been looking after the people of Kenmare, and all the visitors to our town, for three decades.

Filling prescriptions, giving advice, while also sticking a wide range of well priced accessories and cosmetics.

Here’s to the next 30!