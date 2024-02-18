Kenmare & District Garden Club

The first meeting of 2024 was held in the Gateway Kenmare. The talk was preceded by the A.G.M. . The club bid a very grateful farewell to the chairperson, Therese Hayes, who retired after many years of service – indeed the club was started by her in 2006. Her hard work and dedication will be difficult to replicate. Thank you Therese. Stephen Austen is serving as interim chairperson. A report on the past year was given by the secretary and followed by a brief report by the new treasurer. The new committee was elected. Stephen Austen briefly outlined the forthcoming trip. Matthew, ‘Mattie’, Clifford, son of well known local organic farmer Billy Clifford, then gave us a highly informative talk entitled ‘Managing your soil for growing vegetables and flowers in Kenmare’s unusual microclimate’. He based his talk on the Persephone Period, outlined by one Eric Coleman, – the ten hours of daylight which a plant requires to initiate growth, even if the weather is mild. With Kenmare at 52 degrees latitude, the necessary growing period finishes on October 25th and starts again on February 16th. The lack of essential light is amplified by the huge rainfall in Kenmare of 1800m and its subsequent cloud cover due to its position in relation to the mountains. The result is soil erosion, leaching, compaction and disease! Not to mention the ‘wicked wind! But take heart! Fortunately Mattie offered solutions for the vegetable patch to what appeared to be a disastrous situation –protection of bare soil from the elements with mulching (leaves, seaweed, grass cuttings, sowing green crops and landscape fabric)’, do not plant too early – high risk for a low return and in relation to flowers –perhaps nothing too tall. Best of luck.

MARCH 7TH: Vincent,’Vinny’, Hyland, author of the widely acclaimed recent book ‘Wild Derrynane ‘– a wildlife year explorer guide: stories and memoirs.

N.B Meetings: First Thursday of the month, unless otherwise specified. Venue: The Gateway V93T9XT (beyond the Centra Garage heading on the Molls Gap/Killarney road, opposite the Brooklane Hotel grounds). Parking available

Contact Stephen Austen: 0879112876 for further information if you are interested in becoming a member.