Kenmare Arts Festival 2024 needs you!

The Kenmare Arts Festival is funded, hosted and organised by Mill Cove Gallery and depends solely on community good will and volunteers.

If you have an event or workshop you would like to add to the festival please contact John Goode at Mil Cover Gallery. Whilst the event should be self funded John will be glad to help and support the event and include it in the festival brochure.

Kenmare Arts Festival 2024

The 2024 arts festival includes Kenmare Windows Exhibition, Poets Meet Painters and literary and poetry workshops. The exhibition takes place in August.

Kenmare Windows Exhibition 4 to 18 August 2024

The Windows Exhibition is open to anyone living on the island of Ireland. Submissions open in May and the selected artworks are displayed in the business windows around the town.

Poets Meet Painters

Poets meet Painters is a competition, established by Mill Cove Gallery in 2010, for original unpublished poems, inspired by the paintings of local and gallery artists.

The competition is judged by established poets with several national and international awards and poetry books to their credit. All placed poems receive their first publication in the anthology Poets meet Painters and are selected for reading at the Carnegie Arts Centre.

Poetry Literary Workshops – to be confirmed in a few months