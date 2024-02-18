Blackwater notes

Blackwater Women’s Group next meeting is on Tuesday March 12th @8pm in Blackwater Tavern followed by the AGM. Annual membership is €5 and due for renewal at the AGM. New members welcome.

Rambling House started in Blackwater Tavern in January. It was well attended with music, singing, recitations and storytelling. Next Rambling House will take place in late February. All welcome.

Qigong (gentle exercise to music) in Tavern every Wednesday evening from 7pm to 8pm with Bob Martin. All welcome, no charge.

The drama group are currently writing a new play which will be staged in Blackwater in May. They were also recently filmed doing extracts from The Field which will be shown at an Oskars Night in Sneem Hotel on Saturday February 24th.

Seniors Alert Alarm scheme. Blackwater Women’s Group are affiliated to POBAL and can apply for free personal monitored alarms which enable older people to live securely in their homes. Application forms and information leaflets are available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater. Monitoring is free for the first twelve months. Alarms can operate through a landline or a mobile phone.

Text Alert & Cairde App. Application forms for the Text Alert are available in Blackwater Tavern. €10 to register with the Text Alert and you can download the Cairde App which is a very valuable asset to have. You can log your property on it so it can be recovered if stolen, or call for help in case of an emergency.

There are five open access defibrillators in the area, all on the (NAS) National Ambulance Service’s database. Templenoe Church, Templenoe GAA pitch, Dromore GAA pitch, Blackwater Tavern and John Sheehan’s Direen.