Happy birthday Maureen!

A group of local women recently organised a special party for Maureen O’ Sullivan of Tuosist Post Office to celebrate her 95th birthday on February 2nd. The event was held at the parish hall and many friends and neighbours turned up to express their best wishes.

Maureen runs the only grocery store situated between Kenmare and Ardgroom on the Beara Peninsula, and is probably one of the oldest shopkeepers in the country with no desire to give up anytime soon.

We wish her many more happy years and the best of health and happiness as we celebrate this great occasion.

Maureen is pictured with Sheila McCarthy, Nora O’ Sullivan (Roger), Bridie O Sullivan, Breda Downing and Sally McCarthy.