Buys start to the year for Macra

A busy start to the year for Kenmare Macra, with a trip over to Killarney for the National Capers Semi Finals , then to Cork for the Ballinascarthy Macra 70th dinner dance, after we presented a cheque to Rockmount Day Care Centre Kilgarvan, before completing the month by representing Kerry in the Macra National Basketball Finals.

We kicked February off by hosting our annual tractor run, this year raising over €3500 for St Francis Special School, before some of our members joined Kerry Macra as they walked up Mangerton mountain.

In March, we held a darts and pool night in Healy Raes Bar, a new event for the club to introduce new members, and a great night was had by all.

We’ll next be heading up to Clonmel to support Mark Riordan in the Macra Mr Personality Festival. He’ll be representing not only our club but also Kerry Macra, and all at Kenmare Macra wish him the best of luck.