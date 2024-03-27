Courtyard Gallery celebrates 1st anniversary

Kenmare Courtyard Gallery unveils a hub of artistic expression

Kenmare Courtyard Gallery, located on lower Henry Street and under the archway in the old stone coachhouse, is a newly established and exciting arts and crafts co-operative. The driving force behind the establishment is Ray and Berni Williams, creators of 3D artwork, and artist Aia Leu-Allin. Together, they form the core management of the enterprise, which currently has ten members.The gallery offers an opportunity for visitors to engage with the artists and craftspeople actively involved in running the shop. It also provides the chance to buy original artworks and unique gifts, all of which are designed and crafted in Kerry by the members in their individual studios and workspaces.