The Kenmare District finals were held on Friday 1st March in the Parish Hall, Ardea, Tuosist. A large crowd gathered to support the 55 acts representing Inbhear Scéine Gaels, Kenmare Shamrocks, and Kilgarvan, Templenoe and Tuosist GAA clubs.
Kenmare District Scór Officer John-Paul O’Sullivan was MC for the night and there was an abundance of talent on display across the competitions. First placed acts will now represent Kenmare District in the County finals later this month.
Solo instrumental
1st Matthew O’Sullivan, Tuosist
2nd Michéal Browne, Tuosist
Recitation
1st Timmy O’Mahony, Templenoe
2nd Darragh O’Shea, Kenmare Shamrocks
Solo dancing
1st Isabelle Hindle, Tuosist
2nd Robin Christian O’Farrell, Inbhear Scéine Gaels
Solo singing
1st Gabriel Murphy, Templenoe
2nd Lúain OByrne, Templenoe.
Group instrumental
1st Michéal Browne group, Tuosist
2nd O’Túama group, Kilgarvan
Ball ad group
1st Lúain O’Byrne group, Templenoe
2nd John Corkery group, Tuosist
pics Mary D O’Neill
Scór na bPáistí
The Kenmare District finals were held on Friday 1st March in the Parish Hall, Ardea, Tuosist. A large crowd gathered to support the 55 acts representing Inbhear Scéine Gaels, Kenmare Shamrocks, and Kilgarvan, Templenoe and Tuosist GAA clubs.