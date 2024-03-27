Scór na bPáistí

The Kenmare District finals were held on Friday 1st March in the Parish Hall, Ardea, Tuosist. A large crowd gathered to support the 55 acts representing Inbhear Scéine Gaels, Kenmare Shamrocks, and Kilgarvan, Templenoe and Tuosist GAA clubs.

Kenmare District Scór Officer John-Paul O’Sullivan was MC for the night and there was an abundance of talent on display across the competitions. First placed acts will now represent Kenmare District in the County finals later this month.

Solo instrumental

1st Matthew O’Sullivan, Tuosist

2nd Michéal Browne, Tuosist

Recitation

1st Timmy O’Mahony, Templenoe

2nd Darragh O’Shea, Kenmare Shamrocks

Solo dancing

1st Isabelle Hindle, Tuosist

2nd Robin Christian O’Farrell, Inbhear Scéine Gaels

Solo singing

1st Gabriel Murphy, Templenoe

2nd Lúain OByrne, Templenoe.

Group instrumental

1st Michéal Browne group, Tuosist

2nd O’Túama group, Kilgarvan

Ball ad group

1st Lúain O’Byrne group, Templenoe

2nd John Corkery group, Tuosist

pics Mary D O’Neill