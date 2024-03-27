Blackwater notes

31 card game and raffle for defibrillators will take place on Thursday 21st March at 8.30pm in Blackwater Tavern. Tables of 8 at €10 per person. Ring Tavern 064-6682003 to book.

The monthly meeting and AGM of Blackwater Women’s Group (BWG) took place on Tuesday 12th March, electing the following officers. Chair; Josephine O’Neill. Vice chair; Majella O’Sullivan. Secretary; Therese Morley, Assistant secretary; Martina O’Sullivan. Treasurer; Mary D O’Neill. Assist Treasurer; Mary Doyle. PRO: Mary O’Neill Tavern & Kitty Doyle. It was a good meeting with lots of suggestions and information on upcoming classes and events.

BWG next meeting is on Tuesday 9th April at 8pm in Blackwater Tavern followed by a Talk on Heart Health by Pharmacist Mairead O’Mahony of Lloyds Pharmacy. Membership of BWG is only €5 per year, and members can avail of classes, guest speakers, social events and more.

Many thanks to Mary and Paula of Kenmare Family Resource Centre who attended the February meeting and have offered lots of support and information on classes available.

Qigong (gentle exercise to music) classes take place in Tavern every Wednesday evening from 7pm to 8pm with Bob Martin. All welcome.

Blackwater Women’s Group are affiliated to POBAL and can apply for free personal monitored alarms which enable older people to live securely in their homes. Application forms and information leaflets are available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater. Alarms can operate through a landline or a mobile phone. Monitoring is free for the first twelve months. Call 087 9450252 for further information or to order.

There are five open access defibrillators in the area, all on (NAS) National Ambulance Service’s database; Templenoe Church, Templenoe GAA Pitch, Dromore GAA Pitch, Blackwater Tavern and John Sheehan’s Direen.

Smart Phone Classes supported by Kenmare Family Resource Centre are starting soon in Blackwater Tavern. Call 064 6682003 to book.

‘Changing Times’ Social History of Blackwater/Templenoe area available in Quills Shop Kenmare and Blackwater Tavern for €35.

The AGM of Blackwater/Templenoe Community Alert takes place on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm in Blackwater Tavern. All Welcome. Text Alert application forms are available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater. Membership is €10.