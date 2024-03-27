Kenmare Gardening Club

The March meeting was held in the Gateway Kenmare. The club welcomed Vincent,’Vinny’, Hyland, author of the widely acclaimed recent book ‘Wild Derrynane ‘– a wildlife year explorer guide: stories and memoirs, on sale in the bookshops in Kenmare and Sneem. He gave a very informative and inspirational talk entitled ‘Magical Trees and Wonderful Woodland ‘focusing on Derrynane and the surrounding woodland and countryside. He spoke about our historical relationship with plants, particularly trees, which played a role for ancient people – Valentia island for instance was 86% oak forest 8,ooo years ago. His heart is with the Ireland’s biodiversity and natural vegetation , with the birds and insects and particularly moths that live in the ‘noble oak , in the ‘ pioneering’ trees of willow and birch, in ash, hazel and alder, which if left alone provide a rich fertile ecosystem. Finally, Vinny encouraged us to enjoy the serenity of woodland and listen quietly to the wind in the trees. Lovely!

April 4th A talk with Roșie Maye ‘Colour in all seasons.’ Rosie a regular contributor to the Irish Garden Magazine, also known as the Insomniac Gardener through her popular Facebook blog.

Meetings first Thursday of the month, unless specified, at The Gateway V93 T9XT Parking available,

Contact Stephen Austen 087 9112876 for further information if you are interested in becoming a member.