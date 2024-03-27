Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

Congratulations to all the students who made their Confirmation this month

Well done to all for a great night at ‘The Oscars’ in Sneem Hotel where all local actors were awarded for their contribution to our local stages throughout the year

Congratulations to the students at Poblacsoil Inbhear Sceine who represented the school and did so well in the cross country championships. Also massive well done to the drama group who put on an amazing show for their school

Well done to the organisers and contestants of Quest which was very well organised again this year

Motions

I’m glad to see with the representations I made that work has finally started at Derrycunnaha where there have been traffic lights on the Molls Gap road for the last 6 months

I am still making representations asking to finish the short distance of a footpath on the Sneem Road at Bright Sparks Preschool

I have asked Kerry County Council when stage two of the Bonane Road will commence

I have asked Kerry County Council to secure funding to replace the footpath on the Bell Height to the Pier