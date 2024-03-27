Buys month ahead at The Carnegie

March 22nd-25th 8pm
The Carnegie Player’s The Righteous Are Bold
The three act play is about a young girl from County Mayo who returns to the poor farmhouse where she was born, after becoming possessed while working in England during World War 2.
Tickets €15
April 2nd-7th 8pm
This is not the Life I Ordered
Scruffy musician, Jack thinks his spiffy brother, Simon is nuts to be marrying the boss’s daughter but since he himself is in need of a bed, having been thrown out by yet another woman, he says nuthin’ until a surprise revelation changes everything.
Tickets at www.notthelife.com
April 26th 8pm
Comedian Chris Kent is ‘Back at It’!
Tickets €18
Films
March 21st Anatomy of a Fall
A woman is suspected of her husband’s murder, and their blind son faces a moral dilemma as the sole witness. Nominated for 5 Oscars
March 28th Super Nova
Nominated for 11 International Film Awards. Including Best Actor 2021
April 11th Asteroid City
Nominated for 71 International Film Awards
More details on www.carnegieartskenmare.ie / 064 6648701