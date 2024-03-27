Buys month ahead at The Carnegie

March 22nd-25th 8pm

The Carnegie Player’s The Righteous Are Bold

The three act play is about a young girl from County Mayo who returns to the poor farmhouse where she was born, after becoming possessed while working in England during World War 2.

Tickets €15

April 2nd-7th 8pm

This is not the Life I Ordered

Scruffy musician, Jack thinks his spiffy brother, Simon is nuts to be marrying the boss’s daughter but since he himself is in need of a bed, having been thrown out by yet another woman, he says nuthin’ until a surprise revelation changes everything.

Tickets at www.notthelife.com

April 26th 8pm

Comedian Chris Kent is ‘Back at It’!

Tickets €18

Films

March 21st Anatomy of a Fall

A woman is suspected of her husband’s murder, and their blind son faces a moral dilemma as the sole witness. Nominated for 5 Oscars

March 28th Super Nova

Nominated for 11 International Film Awards. Including Best Actor 2021

April 11th Asteroid City

Nominated for 71 International Film Awards

More details on www.carnegieartskenmare.ie / 064 6648701