All welcome to Club open day

Kenmare Golf Club are throwing the doors open on Saturday April 6th, for a family-friendly open morning.

“We’d like anyone that wants to come to the club and have a look around, lots of people haven’t had a good look around the inside of the new clubhouse.

We’ve got a lot of new stuff to show off. A new Pro, some new club developments, great joining and membership offers, and the highest level of achievement any club can get for promoting women in golf.

We’ll have face painting, tea and coffee, music and some fun games on the morning to keep everyone happy. So please tell your friends about one of the best amenities in Kenmare, only a few steps from the middle of the town, and open to everyone.”