Neidín le Chéile Awards introduced

Kenmare Tidy Towns proudly introduced the Neidín le Chéile Awards, 2024 at their recent AGM at The Carnegie. The awards aim to celebrate the work of residents and business owners alike in making Kenmare such a great place to live. The three categories – Best Commercial Premises, Best Garden, and Best Green Business – reflect the priorities of the Tidy Towns competition: pride of place, supporting local wildlife and biodiversity, and protecting the environment.

This scheme is supported by the Kenmare branch of the Killarney Credit Union. Joy Clifford, representing the Credit Union,said, ‘We are committed to helping the environment, sustainability, and local diversity, so we are delighted to be involved in this project. Plus, we love the Tidy Towns!’

Application forms can be downloaded from the Kenmare Tidy Towns website, or picked up from Connor-Scarteen Auctioneers. Category winners will be announced, and prizes awarded, in a ceremony in October. More information can be found at kenmaretidytowns.ie