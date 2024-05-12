Pobalscoil transition year student, Lucy Johnson, has been shortlisted for the RTÉ Playwright Competition 2024. Along with her teacher, Mrs Sue O’Sullivan Casey and her parents, she will travel to Athlone this month to see if her play, ‘’A place, not a home’, takes the top spot.
Lucy was up against hundreds of entries from across the country and was named in the top six, an incredible achievement!
Lucy makes the shortlist
Pobalscoil transition year student, Lucy Johnson, has been shortlisted for the RTÉ Playwright Competition 2024. Along with her teacher, Mrs Sue O’Sullivan Casey and her parents, she will travel to Athlone this month to see if her play, ‘’A place, not a home’, takes the top spot.