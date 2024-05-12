Daffodils of hope

Daffodil Day Volunteers were blessed with sunshine when they took to the streets of Kenmare on Friday, March 22nd.

On the day, many people stopped to buy daffodils, pins, badges, shopping bags, water bottles, lunch bags and tea cloths from the volunteers on the streets. A big thank you to all the local hostelries who served beverages and treats to the volunteers, it was greatly appreciated.

The generous donations will help cancer patients and their families access the information, support, and services they need, when they need it most; helping to provide free services, such as the Freephone Support Line, the Night Nursing Service, counselling, and so much more, as well as funding ground-breaking cancer research.

To all who supported, volunteered and donated to Kenmare Daffodil Day, the Irish Cancer Society would like to thank you, a fantastic €9627 was raised, helping to ensure that no one has to go through their cancer journey alone.