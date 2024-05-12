Fabulous line up for Arts Festival

Kenmare | Arts Festival | 2024

4 to 18 August 2024

Sponsored by Mill Cove Gallery

Le Chéile: Together.

A showcase of mixed media designers from an extraordinarily creative little town.

Kenmare Butter Market June 29th – August 18th

Workshops

The 2024 Festival includes Art, Craft, Poetry and Literary workshops.

Details will be available in April/May 2024.

Book early as workshops are limited to 10-15 people.

Poets meet Painters

A competition for original, previously unpublished poems, in any style up to 30 lines long.

Poets of all ages, gender or nationality are eligible to enter.

Closing date for submissions is July 8th 2024.

Awards sponsored by Mill Cove Gallery and PFK Kenmare (Gold & Silversmiths)

Prizes: €600 (1st), €300 (2nd), €100 (Highly Commended)

Submissions open on May 6th

Kenmare Windows

The 2024 arts festival features the Kenmare Windows Exhibition. Artists from across Ireland are invited to submit their work for display in business windows throughout Kenmare, turning them into temporary galleries. The exhibition, open to all levels of experience, offers a chance for both emerging and established creators to showcase their art.

Submissions open on May 15th