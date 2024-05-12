Go Kestrels!

“Kenmare Kestrels Basketball Club ended our highly successful 2023-2024 season and our Academy at the end of March. We had many highlights throughout the year and saw some excellent basketball being played by our young and not-so-young Kestrels boys, girls, and senior ladies.

Our U13 boys and our U14 boys represented Kestrels in the KABB Cup Finals.

Our Kestrels Academy finished their year with both trophies and Easter eggs being presented to our U8 and U10 boys and girls.

Basketball Ireland recently confirmed that the Kenmare Kestrels Basketball Club have been awarded a place in the 2024 Jr NBA programme, commenting, “This year’s selection process was extremely difficult with applications from all over the island of Ireland. Your club has shown the willingness to go above and beyond to ensure that the Jr NBA will be successful in your area.” The goal of the Jr NBA programme is to promote basketball and increase club membership.

On April 27th Kenmare Kestrels will proudly host a fun basketball blitz in honour of our former standout basketball player, Saoirse Buckley. Boys and girls (born in 2005, 2006, and 2007) will join together in a day-long fun basketball tournament in Saoirse’s memory. A massive ‘thank you’ to Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, our many volunteers, and all of our sponsors for making the day possible.

Finally we want to thank our many volunteer coaches, our players, our committee members, our parents, our table officials, our sponsors, and our fans for all your support throughout this year. We are grateful to have so many dedicated people associated with our club. Thanks also to Pobalscoil and Kenmare Shamrocks GAA for the use of their fine facilities.

I will finish with a quote from Dorothy Height, “Without community service, we would not have a strong quality of life. It’s important to the person who serves as well as the recipient. It’s the way in which we ourselves grow and develop.”

Please keep an eye on our facebook Page for details about our upcoming AGM. We warmly welcome new volunteers, committee members, and players and we hope you will get involved with ‘your’ community basketball club.”

John Adams

Chairperson, Kenmare Kestrels Basketball Club.