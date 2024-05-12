Blackwater notes

Smart Phone Classes with Ruth of Kenmare Adult Education Centre are starting on Thursday May 18th from 2pm – 4pm in Blackwater Tavern (for 5 weeks if needed). No Charge. Call Tavern 064-6682003 to book.

AGM of Blackwater/Templenoe Community Alert will take place on Tuesday May 7th 8pm in Blackwater Tavern. All Welcome. Text Alert application forms are available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater. Membership is €10.

The eagerly awaited annual Blackwater Drama Production, set in 1960s Blackwater/Templenoe will be staged next month on Friday 17th,, Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th May, and again on Sunday 26th, Monday 27th and Tuesday 28th in O’Neill’s Hall Blackwater.

Great support for the 31 card game and raffle fundraiser for the up-keep of Defibrillators. €1,210.00 was raised, many thanks to all who supported the event.

There are five open access defibrillators in the area, all on (NAS) National Ambulance Service’s database; Templenoe Church, Templenoe GAA Pitch, Dromore GAA Pitch, Blackwater Tavern & John Sheehan’s Direen.

CPR Training took place in Tavern with 28 people trained in CPR, first aid and use of an AAED. There was a great turnout despite Storm Kathleen.

There was a large attendance at the Blackwater Women’s Group talk on Women’s Health by Pharmacist Mairead O’Mahony of Lloyds Pharmacy, and talk on Skin Care by Manager Fiona O’Connell. Many thanks for the Goody Bags and hampers Sponsored by Lloyds. Next meeting is on Tuesday May 14th, speaker to be confirmed. Rochelle Doyle of the Pantry is the guest speaker in June.

Qigong (gentle exercise to music) classes in Tavern take place every Wednesday evening from 7 to 8pm with Bob Martin. All Welcome.

Blackwater Women’s Group are affiliated to POBAL and can apply for free personal monitored alarms which enable older people to live securely in their homes. Application forms and information leaflets are available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater. Alarms can operate through a landline or a mobile phone. Monitoring is free for the first twelve months. Call to the Tavern for information.

‘Changing Times’ Social History of Blackwater/Templenoe area books are available in Quills Shop Kenmare and Blackwater Tavern for €35.