Exciting month ahead at The Carnegie

May Exhibition, During the month of May 2024 the Carnegie will host an exhibition of photos of social and historical significance. These photos are of Corpus Christi processions dating from the 1960s and are part of a collection which came from St Clare’s convent. The exhibition also includes other images and feature faces and places from a very different Kenmare. They are a snapshot in time and very evocative. A special thanks to the sisters of St Clare for this lovely gift which will undoubtedly reawaken warm memories for many.

Friday April 26th 8pm

Comedian Chris Kent is ‘Back at It’!

Tickets €18

Friday May 10th 8pm

The Black Hills State University Concert Choir performs a varied repertoire of high-quality choral music, Admission is free, Donations for a local charity will be accepted on the night.

Bealtaine Events

Thursday May 9th 8pm Film Circle of Friends”

Thursday May 23rd 8pm Film Scarlet and The Black”

Both screenings are in conjunction with the Bealtaine Festival and are sponsored by Taobh Linn. Complimentary tea and coffee on the night.