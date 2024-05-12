Kenmare Community Care are very excited about the 2024 Taobh Linn Golf Classic, sponsored by Killarney Credit Union (Kenmare), taking place on May 17th & 18th May at Kenmare Golf Club.

“Funds raised will go directly into the running of the increasingly busy ‘Meals on Wheels’ service, through which we supplied the elderly and vulnerable in our community with over 8,000 meals last year.

There is a busy social schedule in the centre with art, relaxation, cards, floristry, music appreciation, exercise, and sing alongs. We also run a four night trip away to Offaly, a day trip and our very popular Christmas party.

The social centre is a vital asset to the local community and promotes positive ageing, through a variety of activities, relying heavily on fundraising events and donations.

To find out how you can support this years event please call Kenmare Golf Club 064 6641291 or me, Tanya, if you would like to sponsor a tee or a green 064 66 48616, thank you.”

Tanya O’Sullivan